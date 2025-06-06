Elements of ex-Olympian’s drug network ‘remain in place’ in Canada: RCMP

Photos released by the FBI show Ryan James Wedding who is wanted on a number of charges. (FBI)

The RCMP say they believe Ryan Wedding, a former Canadian Olympian accused of orchestrating a billion-dollar international drug-trafficking organization, still has a presence in Canada.

“There certainly are elements of his network that remain in place,” RCMP Central Region Chief Supt. Chris Leather told reporters on Friday during an unrelated news conference, when asked about the former snowboarder turned alleged drug kingpin.

“I couldn’t say much more than that at this time because of multiple ongoing investigations involving ourselves and our key policing partners, including Toronto police and the Ontario Provincial Police.”

Police in Canada and the U.S. continue to search for Wedding, who is wanted on a number of charges in connection with their investigation into his alleged drug trafficking ring.

The RCMP have said Wedding poses “one of the largest organized crime threats to Canada, even as a fugitive.”

In March, Wedding, who goes by the names “Giant,” “Public Enemy,” and “El Jefe,” was added to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations’ Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. There is a reward of US$10 million for anyone who can lead investigators to his arrest.

At that time, officials said they believed the 2002 Winter Olympics athlete was still in Mexico under the protection of the Sinaloa drug cartel.

Earlier this year, U.S. prosecutors alleged Wedding still had access to a “network of hitmen” as they sought additional protections to keep the identities of confidential informants and cooperating witnesses in the case hidden.

Wedding, along with his alleged “second in command,” Canadian Andrew Clark, is also accused of directing four combined murders in Ontario in furtherance of their alleged drug empire. Their victims include an Indian couple who were shot and killed in Caledon in Nov. 2023, in what police said was a case of mistaken identity.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Phil Tsekouras