Home invasion suspects allegedly collided with police vehicles while attempting to flee

The three suspects are shown from left to right. (York Regional Police)

Police have arrested three men in connection with a violent armed home invasion in Markham in which the suspects collided with multiple police vehicles while trying to flee the scene in a white Acura.

The incident happened at a home in the vicinity of Sauder Drive and Jinnah Avenue in Markham at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say that three suspects, one of whom was armed with a firearm, entered the residence through the front door and confronted the homeowners.

It is alleged that the suspects assaulted one person inside and ultimately fled the scene with a quantity of cash.

However, police say that officers arrived at the scene as the suspects were attempting to leave the area in a white, four-door Acura TL sedan.

Investigators say that the suspects collided with multiple police vehicles while attempting to flee the scene.

Four suspects then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, though police were able to apprehend two of the suspects following a brief foot pursuit.

A third suspect was arrested a short time later following the execution of a search warrant at an apartment complex in Mississauga.

Police say that the fourth suspect remains outstanding.

The suspects are facing a combined 14 charges.

Raqib Jamal Qaiser, 32, of Bowmanville, Malcom Tyrone Gittens, 25, of Oshawa, and Andrew Clinton Thorne, 26, of Mississauga are facing a combined 14 charges.

Police say that Gittens was on probation at the time of his arrest while Thorne was on judicial release orders for unrelated offences.

“York Regional Police is releasing images of the suspects as investigators believe them to be responsible for additional incidents and encourage victims to come forward,” police said in a news release.