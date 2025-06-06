Road closures in place in Toronto for weekend events, including Do West Fest, Ride to Conquer Cancer 

Summer is in full swing in Toronto this weekend. Street festivals, a parade, and a charity bike ride are among the events that will result in road closures in the city.

Here is a look at what streets will be shut down on Saturday and Sunday.

Do West Fest

Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dundas Street West will be closed between Ossington and Lansdowne avenues for Do West Fest. The busy downtown roadway will remain closed until 1 a.m. on Monday.

Ride to Conquer Cancer

On Saturday, several road closures will be in place for the annual Ride to Conquer Cancer event.

From 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the following roads will be shut down:

Northbound lanes on The West Mall between Sherway Drive and The Queensway

The West Mall between The Queensway and Bloor Street West

Northbound lanes on The West Mall between Bloor Street West and Rathburn Road

The west curb lane on Rathburn Road between The West Mall and Renforth Drive

Westbound lanes on Rathburn Road between Renforth Drive and Centennial Park Boulevard

North curb lane on Centennial Park Boulevard between Rathburn Road to Eglinton Avenue West

Run for Women

From 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, a number of roads will be closed downtown for the Run for Women event, including:

Queen’s Park Crescent East and West between College Street and Bloor Street West

Westbound lanes on College Street between Queen’s Park Crescent and Spadina Avenue

Northbound lanes on Spadina Avenue between College and Bloor Streets Eastbound lanes on Bloor Street West between Queen’s Park Crescent and Bay Street

Southbound lanes on Bay Street between Bloor Street West and St. Joseph Street

Westbound lanes on St. Joseph Street between Bay Street and Queen’s Park Crescent East

Grosvenor Street, Surrey Place and Grenville Street will also be closed to vehicle traffic from 5:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Portugal Day Parade

Roads will be closed in Toronto’s west end on Saturday for the Portugal Day Parade.

Between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., the following roads will be closed for the parade:

Oakwood Avenue between Rogers Road and St. Clair Avenue West

St. Clair Avenue West between Robina Avenue and Caledonia Park Road

Caledonia Park Road between St. Clair Avenue West and Davenport Road

Riverside Eats & Beats Streetfest

From noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, a number of road closures will be in effect to accommodate the Riverside Eats & Beats Streetfest, including:

Broadview Avenue between Queen Street East and the laneway south of Queen Street East

Carroll Street between Queen Street East and the laneway north of Queen Street East

Munro Street between Queen Street East and the laneway north of Queen Street East

Saulter Street between Queen Street East and June Callwood Way

McGee Street between Queen Street East and Graham Place

Lakeshore Village Grilled Cheese Challenge

From 5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, a section of Lake Shore Boulevard West, between Seventh and Second streets, will be for the Lakeshore Village Grilled Cheese Challenge.