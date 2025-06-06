Toronto man charged with assault, threatening to shoot dog: police

Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted someone and threatened to shoot a dog in Riverside, police say.

It happened at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Gerrard Street and Logan Avenue.

According to police, the suspect and an individual became involved in a verbal altercation at that time.

The suspect then assaulted the victim and threatened to shoot a dog. It’s unclear if the victim sustained any injuries or who the dog belongs to.

The suspect allegedly fled before officers arrived at the scene. Police didn’t say if the suspect knows the victim.

John Joseph Baer McNamara, a 53-year-old Toronto resident, was subsequently arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon, two counts of breach of probation, fail to comply with a release order, and uttering threats/animals or birds.

Police are asking anyone with information about the alleged assault to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.