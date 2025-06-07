Man in his 70s injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A man in his 70s was rushed to hospital after reportedly being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough late Friday night, police say.
The collision happened at around 9:47 p.m. near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East.
The driver did remain on scene, according to officials.
Paramedics say they transported the victim to a trauma centre where he is suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Eastbound Lawrence Avenue was closed at Markham Road but is expected to reopen shortly.
Police are advising drivers to expect delays in the area.
COLLISION: UPDATE— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 7, 2025
