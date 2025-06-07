Motorcyclist seriously injured in ‘major collision’ with bus in Vaughan

A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured following a collision with a bus in Vaughan on Saturday afternoon.

In a post to social media, York Regional Police say the crash happened at around 12:57 p.m. near Jane Street and Teston Road.

One man was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Meanwhile, police did not say whether the driver or anyone on the bus was hurt.

Roads in the area are closed for the investigation, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is urged to contact York Regional Police.