Police searching for man who allegedly threatened stranger with gun in North York

The suspect Toronto police say is wanted for allegedly threatening a stranger with gun in North York on Thursday June 5, 2025 (TPS photos).

Toronto police are searching for a man who they say allegedly threatened a stranger with a gun in North York’s Flemingdon Park area Thursday afternoon.

Officers say they were called to the St. Dennis Drive and Deauville Lane area at around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a person with a firearm.

It’s alleged that the suspect approached the victim and began a conversation before revealing what appeared to be a firearm tucked in his waistband and threatening to shoot.

TPS suspect The second image Toronto police have released of a man who they say is wanted for threatening someone with a gun in North York on Thursday June 5, 2025 (TPS photos).

“The suspect then fled the area and was last seen travelling northbound on Deauville Lane on foot,” police wrote in Saturday’s news release.

Officials also say that they believe the suspect and victim did not know each other.

The suspect is described as a man between 20 and 25 years old, approximately five-foot-eight with a medium build. Police say “he was wearing a black facemask, black swaeter, blue/black pants and black shoes."

Police are urging the public not to approach the man if spotted, and are asking anyone with information to come forward or call 911 immediately if seen.