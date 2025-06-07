Reynolds appears at SickKids’ 150th birthday community party in downtown Toronto, vows to ‘do anything for them’

Actor Ryan Reynolds appeared at SickKids' community birthday party in downtown Toronto.

Ryan Reynolds vowed that he would continue supporting the Hospital for Sick Children at its large community party in downtown Toronto on Saturday to celebrate its 150th birthday.

The Canadian actor was one of the many special guests at the party held at Nathan Phillips Square. During his remarks, Reynolds called SickKids Foundation his second family.

“I genuinely will do anything for them. I mean, I’ll do a video for any kid, anytime. I don’t care how many there are, a day, a week,” Reynolds said.

“That’s what I do and it’s the best part of my job.”

The Deadpool actor has been involved in several campaigns for the hospital, including his annual ugly sweater fundraiser.

Reynolds credited nine-year-old Grace Bowen, whom he met over a decade ago during an event in Toronto.

“I had this platform. It was amazing. I was very lucky to have it, but I didn’t do much with it. And Grace is the one who really changed that,” he said. “She woke me up.”

Grace was diagnosed with osteosarcoma and died in 2015. Reynolds described her as having “some kind of magic wind” and an “X-factor.”

“She changed my life in a lot of ways,” Reynolds said.

“I thought from that moment on, as long as I live, I will never say no to any kid who’s battling something, dragging some kind of rock up the hill and back over and over again, and dealing with it,” he added.

In April, SickKids displayed 150 balloon sculptures commemorating significant milestones throughout its history. One of those balloons marks Grace’s story.

The parents of Grace were at the community party and introduced Reynolds, saying they have a powerful relationship with the actor, having met him over a decade ago.

“He’s become our friend and obviously a massive ambassador for our cause and the hospital and the foundation, and we couldn’t be more thankful,” Greg Bowen said.

Canadian hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser, who also met Grace at the same event as Reynolds over a decade ago, remembered the nine-year-old.

“Grace has changed and saved so many lives,” said Wickenheiser, who was wearing Grace’s pin at the community party.

Saturday’s party, which featured live performances, buskers, face painting, and the unveiling of the SickKids hot air balloon, was the culmination of the hospital’s 150th birthday festivities.

SickKids CEO Dr. Ronald Cohn hopes that the hospital will continue to provide a safety net for families and children, especially those with complex medical conditions who have nowhere else to turn.

“We take that responsibility really seriously to be the safe haven for the children who have no other place to go,” Cohn said.