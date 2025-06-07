Single-vehicle rollover temporarily closes southbound DVP lanes at York Mills

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Toronto police are investigating the scene of a vehicle rollover that temporarily shut down a stretch of the DVP late Friday night.

In a post to social media, officials say they were called to the DVP at York Mills road just before 11 p.m.

The male driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

The southbound DVP was closed at York Mills as crews began their investigation. However as of 1 a.m., police say all lanes have since reopened.

There is no word on what caused the rollover.