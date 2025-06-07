Suspect sought after staff member assaulted during robbery in downtown Toronto

Police say Liam Nisbet, 30, is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault and robbery investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police are looking for a 30-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a store employee during a robbery downtown on Friday evening.

Police say they got a call for a robbery near Queen Street West and Beverley Street, east of Spadina Avenue, just after 6 p.m.

A man allegedly attempted to flee a store without paying for the items he had taken.

Police said the man assaulted a staff member as he was escaping.

The staff member suffered serious injuries, police said.

In a news release on Saturday, police identified the suspect as Liam Nisbet. He is wanted for robbery and assault causing bodily harm.

He is described as being five feet seven inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with a thin build, and having brown hair.

Police said Nisbet was last seen wearing white shoes, grey pants, a light grey or blue shirt, a dark-coloured hooded jacket, a grey baseball cap, and sunglasses, and was carrying a black satchel bag.

They are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).