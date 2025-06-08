3 people in hospital following apartment fire in North York

Three people have been hospitalized following a fire in North York late Sunday morning, says Toronto fire.

The blaze broke out at a highrise residence near Park Home Avenue and Beecroft Road, which is north of Sheppard Avenue West and west of Yonge Street, in Willowdale.

Toronto police say they were called to that area just before 11 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire inside an apartment building.

Toronto fire said the fire, which was uipgraded to a two-alarm incident but is now under control, appears to have started in an electrical panel.

They added that “heavy smoke migration” in the building lead to multiple ladder and interior rescues.

Some tenants were evacuated as a precaution and TTC buses were brought in to provide shelter, said police, who added that the fire is not “criminal in nature.”

Road closures remain in effect on Park Home Avenue between Yonge Street and Tamworth Road, and on Beecroft Road.