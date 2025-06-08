Driver rescued after crashing into barrier in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating the scene of a collision where they say a driver had to rescued following a crash into a concrete barrier Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened in Etobicoke near Dundas Street West and Shorncliffe Road at around 12:05 p.m.
Fire crews say the driver became trapped and was extracted from the vehicle. However their condition has not yet been disclosed.
Shorncliffe Road is blocked in both directions while crews remain at the scene.
This is a developing news story, more details to come...
COLLISION:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 8, 2025
