Man dies after shooting near Emmett Avenue and Jane Street: police

A man in hospital has died Sunday morning after an alleged shooting in Toronto’s west end late last night, officials say.
Toronto police say officers responded to reports of gunfire near Emmett Avenue and Jane Street just after 10 p.m.
When they arrived, they say officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital by paramedics but later succumb to his injuries.
Police say the suspect fled the area before officers arrived, adding that the homicide unit is now investigating.
No suspect description has been released but police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
This is a developing news story, more details to come...
