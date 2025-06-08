One person injured in North York apartment fire, road closures in effect

One person has been taken to hospital following a reported fire at a North York apartment building late Sunday morning.

In a post to social media, Toronto police say crews were called to the area of Park Home Avenue and Beecroft Road, just before 11 a.m. for reports of a fire inside the building.

Toronto Fire says the incident appears to have started in an electrical panel and that the fire is not considered criminal in nature.

Some tenants were evacuated as a precaution, and TTC shelter buses were brought in to assist, police said.

One victim was transported to hospital with injuries. However, their condition has not been released.

Road closures remain in effect on Park Home Avenue between Yonge Street and Tamworth Road, and on Beecroft Road.

This is a developing news story, more details to come...