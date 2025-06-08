Over 500 ‘incels’ completed a survey. This is what researchers learned

A study that looked at more than 500 members of the “incel” community suggests they are a diverse group that often struggles with mental health issues.

“Incels are often stereotyped in the media as young, white, right-wing men who are not in employment, education, or training,” lead author Andrew G. Thomas, a senior psychology lecturer at Swansea University in the U.K., said in a news release. “When we tested the accuracy of these stereotypes using primary data collection, we discovered misconceptions.”

In what they claim to be the largest incel community survey to date, the study showed that participants came from different backgrounds and had varied political beliefs.

“If we had to point to their most consistent characteristics, it would be incredibly poor mental health and their feelings of bitterness, frustration, and distain towards women – though even these show variation within the sample,” Thomas said.

‘An extremely hard to reach group’

Led by researchers from Swansea University and the University of Texas at Austin, and published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behaviour, the study is based on an online questionnaire completed by 561 members of “the internet’s largest incel forum.” Incel is short for involuntary celibacy, and the controversial online subculture of men is united by their perceived inability to form romantic or sexual relationships.

“The community is an outlet for misogynistic hostility, and incels’ ideology includes the belief that most women are attracted to a small number of men, who monopolize sexual encounters with women,” the study explained. “Central to the incel belief system is the ‘black-pill’ philosophy that there is nothing they can do to improve their romantic prospects.”

A small, but growing number of violent attacks have also been attributed to self-described incels, including the 2018 Toronto van attack that killed 11 people.

“The community has been labeled as an emerging domestic terrorism concern by counterterrorism authorities in Canada, the U.S.A., and the U.K.,” the study noted. “Incels are considered an extremely hard to reach group who are cynical of the motives of academic researchers.”

‘Extraordinarily high rates of suicidal ideation’

In terms of mental health, the researchers found that 37 per cent of participants reported daily suicidal thoughts, 48 per cent reported high levels of loneliness and 86 per cent reported experiencing bullying. Thirty per cent of participants also met the criteria for an autism assessment, compared with one per cent of the general population.

“The extraordinarily high rates of suicidal ideation in our sample were among the most alarming findings and demand urgent attention,” study co-author William Costello, a researcher in psychology at the University of Texas at Austin, said. “Likewise, the prevalence of autism traits was much higher than in the general population, pointing to the need for greater clinical attention to neurodiversity within this group.”

When it came to ethnic diversity, political orientation, socioeconomic background, employment, education and age, the participants were a varied group.

Just over half the respondents were white at 58 per cent while 42 per cent identified as people of colour. Many identified as middle class at 40.6 per cent, followed by lower-middle class at 27.1 per cent; 42.4 per cent were employed full-time and 16.4 per cent were in full-time education. The average age of participants was 26 and the oldest was 73. In terms of political orientation, on average, incels were slightly left of centre.

“Incels with right-wing leanings may be more predisposed to harmful attitudes and beliefs than those leaning left, as right-wing radical acts are generally more violent,” the study warned.

The study was conducted in collaboration with the U.K. government’s Commission for Countering Extremism. Anonymous participants came from the U.K. and U.S. and were paid UK£20 or C$37 for their responses.

“Our study is one of the first that takes a deep dive into a large sample of incels,” co-author Joe Whittaker, a senior criminology lecturer at Swansea University, said. “Our findings will help to inform policy and practice within the sphere of counter-extremism and help stakeholders to develop effective and appropriate responses.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available:

Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline ( 1-833-456-4566 )

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health ( 1 800 463-2338 )

Crisis Services Canada ( 1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)

Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.