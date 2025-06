One person suffered serious injuries after a stabbing near Queen Street West and Beverly Street. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

One woman suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto’s downtown core, police say.

It happened on Sullivan Drive, near Queen Street West and Beverly Street, at around 11:40 p.m.

Police said the stabbing was reported inside a residence in the area following an altercation. A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene, police said.