Toronto is hosting FIFA World Cup games about a year from now. What are your plans for it?

Fans cheer and wave Canadian flags before the start of the Canada-Jamaica CONCACAF World Cup soccer qualifying action in Toronto on Sunday, March 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

It’s just over a year away until Toronto hosts soccer fans and players alike for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Six matches will hit the Toronto Stadium (BMO Field’s pseudonym for the duration of the event) starting June 12 next year and, according to FIFA, hosting this major international event is expected to rake in about $3.8 billion in economic spinoff for Canada.

For Toronto alone, the city estimates the tournament could inject $392 million into the local economy—plus $118.9 million in tax revenue—and create 3,000 jobs.

However, it will also cost the city a notable chunk of change to hold the games.

The total estimated cost for hosting all six matches is $380 million. While the federal and provincial government have agreed to chip in $104.3 million and $97 million, respectively, the city has to pick up the rest of the bill.

City staff have also previously recommended boosting the existing tax on overnight hotel stays and short-term rentals from six per cent to 8.5 per cent from June 1, 2025 and July 31, 2026, which will raise the prices for out-of-towners looking for accommodations during that time.

