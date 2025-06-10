Toronto police arrest man who allegedly assaulted 3 women on TTC property

A Toronto Police emblem is shown in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted three female strangers on TTC property.

Investigators released an image of the suspect on Monday after the latest alleged incident at Broadview Station. Police said a male suspect was inside the station on the afternoon of June 5 when he assaulted a woman “unprovoked.”

The suspect, who did not know the victim, fled the scene. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police linked the suspect to two other assaults on TTC property which occurred earlier this year.

On Feb. 27, police said, officers were called to the area of Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East for an assault on a TTC streetcar. In that case, police said the suspect assaulted the victim after a “brief” verbal exchange. The suspect fled the scene, and the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Before that, on Jan. 28, police were called to Woodbine Station for an assault. Police said the suspect and a female victim were both on the bus when the victim exited. She was assaulted by the suspect who fled the scene.

Police identified 61-year-old Mussie Woldemariam as a suspect. On Tuesday, they announced that he was arrested and charged with three counts each of assault and breach of probation. Investigators did not say what may have motivated the alleged attacks.

Woldemariam was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.