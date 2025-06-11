1 dead, 2 in hospital following 2-vehicle collision in Caledonia: OPP

One person is dead and two others are in hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Argyle Street South in Caledonia on June 10. (david Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)

One person is dead and two others are in hospital following a collision involving a vehicle and a SUV in Haldimand County on Tuesday afternoon, say police.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Argyle Street South, near Highway 6, in Caledonia.

Ontario Provincial Police’s Haldimand Division along with Haldimand County Fire Department and EMS attended the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

A passenger in that vehicle was also transported to hospital to be treated for serious, life-threatening injuries, they said.

Further, the person operating the SUV was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The age or gender of the deceased person or of those who were injured has not been released at this time.

Currently Argyle Sreet South at Highway 6 and Sixth Line is closed as police investigate.

Sgt. Ed Sanchuk, of the OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk, of the OPP, speaks to the media at the scene of a fatal collision on June 10 in Caledonia. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)

Speaking to the media at the scene, Sgt. Ed Sanchuk, of the OPP, offered his “deepest and sincerest condolences to all family members of friends that are affected by this tragedy.”

He also took a moment to thank the Good Samaritans who stopped to provide assistance.

“They made a very difficult situation just a little bit easier,” said Sawchuk, who also credited the call takers, dispatchers, volunteer firefighters, police officers, and paramedics for their efforts.

“On behalf of the OPP family, we just want to say thank you and to the family of the deceased, you’re in our thoughts.”

Sawchuk, who asked drivers to not go around the road closed signs “for everyone’s safety,” said the circumstances surrounding the collision are under investigation.

“We are in the midst of putting the pieces of the puzzle back together to determine exactly what transpired here,” he said.

“We are asking anybody that may have any dash camera footage or was in the area at the time of this crash to please contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122.”

West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team is helping with this investigation and is asking anyone who was travelling on Argyle Street South, east of Highway 6 and witnessed the collision or anyone with relevant information about this collision to contact Haldimand County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.