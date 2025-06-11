Male shot by officer in Markham was ‘actively’ attacking female, police say

Police say officers were responding to a welfare check on Buchanan Dr. when they found a man attacking a woman, and the man was shot.

York Regional Police say a male critically injured in an officer-involved shooting in Markham was “actively” attacking a female when police arrived on scene early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 4:40 a.m. at a condo building on Buchanan Drive, near Warden Avenue and Highway 7.

Police said they were called to the area for a welfare check and arrived to find a male assaulting the female.

The male was shot, police said, and both the male and female were rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The arms-length civilian agency is called in to investigate any time police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injuries, allegations of sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Speaking to reporters outside the condo building on Wednesday morning, Const. Kevin Nebrija could not provide any more details about the assault on the female.

Markham, condo, shooting Const. Kevin Nebrija speaks to reporters outside a Markham condo building where a police-involved shooting occurred early Wednesday morning. (Simon Sheehan/ CP24) (Simon Sheehan )

“He was actively attacking her but details as to what he was attacking her with, (that) is a detail I will leave to the SIU,” Nebrija said.

He could not provide an approximate age for the male and female and said police are still investigating the relationship between the two.

Nebrija added that the male and female were the only two people inside the unit at the time of the shooting and the 911 call was placed by someone outside the residence.

It is unclear how many shots were fired or how many officers discharged their weapons.

Nebrija said investigators are continuing to canvass for witnesses at the condo building.

“It’s important to know that there is no threat to public safety as this is an isolated incident and there is no outstanding suspects,” he said.