Police say male wounded in officer-involved shooting in Markham was attacking female

York Regional Police say a male was injured in an officer-involved shooting after he allegedly assaulted a female in Markham early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 4:40 a.m. on Buchanan Drive, near Warden Avenue and Highway 7.

Police said they were called to the area for a welfare check and found a male “actively attacking a female.”

The male was shot, police said, and both the male and female were rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police were unable to confirm the severity of the injuries but said both patients were alive when they were transported to hospital.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been notified but the agency has not yet formally invoked its mandate.

