Police say suspect sexually assaulted two women on elevator at Finch Station

Toronto police release images of suspect wanted for two alleged sexual assaults at a TTC station earlier this month (TPS photos).

Toronto police have released images of a suspect they say allegedly sexually assaulted two women at Finch Subway Station earlier this month.

Investigators say that both incidents happened on the escalators inside the TTC station. It is alleged that a man leaned over from a descending escalator and assaulted women going up the escalator.

The most recent case was reported on Monday at around 8:30 p.m., with a similar incident reported on June 5 at around 9:30 p.m.

In both cases, police say the man fled the scene after the assault.

The suspect is described as a male, 30 to 35 years old, about five-foot-five with a medium build and dark eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black T-shirt, black pants, a black face mask, and a red scarf. He was carrying a black backpack at the time, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.