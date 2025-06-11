Salmonella outbreak tied to salami products has resulted in 7 hospitalizations in Ontario, Alberta

Seven people have been hospitalized in connection with a Salmonella outbreak in Ontario and Alberta that is linked to a recall of three types of salami products sold in the provinces.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says there are 57 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella linked to the outbreak in total.

There are 13 confirmed cases in Ontario and 44 confirmed cases in Alberta so far, the health agency said in a public notice.

On Tuesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) recalled three types of salami sold in Ontario due to possible Salmonella contamination.

“Many people who became sick reported eating salami in prepared sandwiches or purchased from deli counters where the recalled product was served,” the health agency says.

The recalled products include Rea’s Genoa Salami Sweet and Genoa Salami hot and Bona’s Mild Genova Salami.

The recalled products were distributed in Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba, the agency said.

The recall notice issued on Tuesday warns customers to not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute the recalled products.

The specific product codes for the recalled salami are as follows:

Bona – Mild Genova Salami in several sizes. Code - 5035 226

Rea – Genoa Salami Sweet in several sizes. UPC - 8 41571 04226 2. Code - 5035 226 and 5049 226

Rea – Genoa Salami Hot in several sizes. UPC - 8 41571 04228 6. Code - 5020 228 and 5035 228

Customers are advised to check if they have the recalled products and dispose of them or return them to the location of purchase.

They are asked to contact a health-care professional if they are showing signs of sickness from consuming the recalled product.

“Customers who are unsure whether they have purchased the affected products are advised to contact their retailer,” CFIA said.

The recall was triggered during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) investigation into a “foodborne illness outbreak.”

The CFIA is working to make sure all the recalled products are removed from the marketplace.