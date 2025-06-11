Shooting in Vaughan leaves 1 person injured

A shooting in Vaughan left one person with injuries on Wednesday June 11, 2025.

It happened on Bathurst Street, north of Rutherford Road, just before 10:30 a.m.

A 33-year-old man was located at the scene with gunshot wounds. His injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.

A white male was seen fleeing the scene in an older black sedan. Police are describing the shooting as an “isolated” incident and said there is no risk to public safety.

Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca said he is at the scene alongside York Regional Police.

Roads are closed in the area for an investigation.