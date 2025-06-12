‘He’s been here for 33 years’: Hundreds of students protest TDSB decision to transfer beloved principal

Hundreds of Rosedale Heights School of the Arts protest the transfer of their beloved principal.

Hundreds of students walked out of Rosedale Heights School of the Arts this morning, protesting the Toronto District School Board (TDSB)’s decision to transfer their beloved principal, Barrie Sketchley.

“I thought it was kind of disgusting considering he’s been here for 33 years,” said student Georgia Gonzalez.

Sketchley, who is in his 80s, plans to work just one more year before retiring. He transformed what was a vocational school where students learned trades into one for the arts, and has remained as the school’s principal for more than 30 years.

Some students shared with CTV News what they loved about Sketchley. They said he greets them when they arrive to school for the day, attends every school concert and even knows everyone by name.

One student shared how they have been able to experiment with their art thanks to the safe environment Sketchley created. Another pointed to how the principal fought to keep the same amount of funding for their arts programs, while other schools cut their costs.

The superintendent made the announcement on Monday in a letter saying, in part, “Mr. Sketchley will always be a part of the RHSA community, and I sincerely thank him for his outstanding service to students. Please join me in wishing him well at his new school.”

The letter announced he would be transferred to Harbord Collegiate and a new principal, Mr. Joseph Ghassibe, would take his place.

Katrina Matheson, who is on the school council, says they have been in touch with the TDSB with open lines of communication trying to reverse its decision.

“I don’t know if the door is open for changes, but it’s our hope,” she said.

Richard Rose has two daughters who have gone to this school.

“He founded the school and he’s in great shape,” said Rose. “He does what he needs to do and the kids love him and he can do his job. Why go about this? It seems kind of odd or mean spirited.”

CTV News spoke briefly with Sketchley but he declined an interview, only expressing his love for his students.

In May 2023, CTV News profiled Sketchley and spoke of having never wanted to do anything else except be an educator. He’s the longest serving principal in the province and the Toronto School Administrators Association held a gala to celebrate him.

Within days of finding out about Sketchley’s transfer, students mobilized plans for the walk out including creating a social media presence.

Teacher Maryanne Marsh has worked alongside Sketchley for 30 years.

“He’s created a culture of kindness and that is very unique,” she said.

She is retiring at the end of this year herself and says this is a terrible way for his celebrated career to end.

“They should allow this man some dignity and grace and to exit his legacy and his career in a way that celebrates him,” said Marsh.

The TDSB says Principal and Vice Principal placements and transfers are an operation decision by staff.

The transfer is scheduled to take effect July 1.