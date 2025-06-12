Homeowner in Vaughan thwarts break-and-enter, several suspects in custody: police

Police say as many as six suspects are in custody following a number of break-and-enters in Vaughan on June 12, 2025.

A group of suspects that was allegedly trying to break into homes and steal vehicles in Vaughan early Thursday morning was “interrupted” by a homeowner, police say.

York Regional Police began searching the area of Pine Valley Drive and Teston road, northwest of Major MacKenzie Drive and Highway 400, at approximately 4 a.m. Three suspects were taken into custody while three to four others remained outstanding.

A police K-9 unit was deployed to the area as the search continued. Police said the group was thwarted by a homeowner, but did not release any additional details.

As many as six suspects were taken into custody. Police said no injuries were reported and nothing was stolen.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

Police said there is no threat to public safety.