Police still trying to locate family of elderly woman found ‘disoriented’ at Vaughan bus stop

Wai Lai Wong, 82, is shown in this photo provided by York Regional Police.

Police in York Region are continuing to look for the family of an elderly woman who was found “disoriented” at a Vaughan bus stop earlier this week and has been unable to provide her home address to investigators since then.

Police were contacted by transit officers at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday after the senior was found waiting at a bus stop in the area of Highway 7 West and Millway Avenue.

Police say the woman has identified herself as Wai Lai Wong, 82. However, they say investigators have been “unable to confirm her identity, determine her place of residence or locate any family members.”

Police first issued a public appeal for information on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, York Regional Police said they have reached out to neighbouring police services but are not aware of any missing persons reports involving the woman.

Wong is current receiving care at a local hospital, police say.

She is described as Asian, with a thin build and short hair.

Police have released several images of Wong as they continue to appeal for information.

“We are asking anyone who recognizes Ms. Wong or has information about her family or place of residence to contact the #4 District CIB as soon as possible,” a news release issued by police on Wednesday states.