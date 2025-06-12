Stabbing in Toronto’s King West neighbourhood sends 1 man to hospital

One man was seriously injured following a stabbing near King and Portland streets in Toronto's downtown core. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing on King Street West in Toronto’s downtown core early Thursday morning, paramedics say.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. in the area of King and Portland streets.

Police told CP24 that the man was stabbed during a reported altercation with another male in the area.

Toronto paramedics said the victim, who in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene, police said.