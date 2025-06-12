Suspected impaired driver in custody following multiple collisions in Mississauga

A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Police say that a suspected impaired driver has been taken into custody following a series of separate collisions in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

Police say that the collisions occurred in an area spanning from Dixie Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way to Dixie Road and Eastgate Parkway at around 8 a.m.

Police say that no injuries have been reported as a result of the collisions.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...