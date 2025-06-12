Toronto police board to formalize how and when it says ‘sorry’

The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

The Toronto Police Services Board is considering adopting a new policy that would set out how the police force offers formal apologies — who approves them, how they’re delivered, and how victims are consulted.

The policy is set to go before a board meeting on Thursday, If approved, it will apply to any formal apologies issued by Toronto’s police chief or the board itself. Staff say that the policy is intended to “build trust between the Service and the communities of Toronto.” But, the proposed policy also stipulates that no apology should be seen as an admission of legal liability.

The move follows several high-profile apologies from the Toronto Police Service in recent years.

In 2022, then-Chief James Ramer issued an “unreserved” apology after race-based data showed that Black residents were significantly more likely to face police enforcement and use-of-force incidents.

However, critics like University of Toronto professor Beverly Bain rejected the apology as lacking substance.

A year earlier, Ramer also apologized for failings in missing persons investigations tied to serial killer Bruce McArthur. A report by retired judge Gloria Epstein found the disappearances of LGBTQ2S+ men in the Village were not taken seriously enough. Ramer called the findings “inexcusable.”

“We recognize that there is more work ahead on many fronts,” Chief Myron Demkiw, wrote in a letter accompanying the proposed apology policy. “We must continue to strengthen our relationships with various partners and communities across the city to build a solid safety network.”

What’s proposed in the new rules?

Under the proposed policy, when apologies are made to communities over systemic or historical wrongs, police leadership will be required to strike an advisory group composed of key community representatives.

That group will provide advice, cultural significance, and information to construct a formal apology, the staff report said.

Apologies to individuals will require officials to consult with the impacted individual or their family prior to any formal apology.

The board has not said when the final vote on the policy will take place. If approved, the guidelines would become a standard operating framework for all formal apologies moving forward.

With files from CP24’s Joanna Lavoie...