Toronto police searching for 2 suspects who allegedly stole ‘unique and valuable items made of silver’

Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole a quantity of 'unique and valuable items made of silver'. (Toronto Police Service)

Police are looking for the suspects who allegedly stole a menorah and a Government of Canada stamp from a business in Scarborough earlier this month.

Officers allege two suspects broke into a store in the area of Markham Road and McNicoll Avenue overnight on June 9. Police add that when they got inside, they allegedly stole a quantity of “unique and valuable items made of silver.” In addition to the menorah and stamp, police allege they also stole serving utensils and tea sets.

Police say they drove away in an older Honda Odyssey minivan. They did not provide any further details about the suspects.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.