Vaughan homeowner fires gun to thwart auto theft, charged along with 4 suspects

Police say as many as six suspects are in custody following a number of break-and-enters in Vaughan on June 12, 2025.

Police say a Vaughan homeowner who fired a gun to stop an auto theft that was taking place Thursday morning has been charged along with four suspects.

York Regional Police previously told CP24 that a group of suspects was allegedly trying to break into homes and steal vehicles northwest of Major MacKenzie Drive and Highway 400 at approximately 4 a.m. before they were “interrupted” by a homeowner.

In an update, police said the homeowner discharged a firearm in the course of an attempted vehicle theft.

No injuries were reported.

“He has been charged, as well as the four suspects we arrested – three adults and one youth,” a police spokesperson said.

Nothing was stolen over the course of the alleged break-and-enter or auto theft attempts.

Police have not identified the homeowner or the suspects and it’s not clear which charges either party is facing.

Police said there is no threat to public safety.