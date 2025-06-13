50-year-old Toronto man wanted for repeated harassment and uttering threats, police say

50-year-old Oral Cohen, of Toronto is accused of repeatedly harassing a woman at her home in the city’s east end, Toronto police say (TPS photos).

Toronto police are searching for a man accused of repeatedly harassing a woman at her home in the city’s east end.

In a news release issued Friday, officer say they were called to the area of Coxwell Avenue and Hanson Street at around 9 p.m.

Police say the suspect allegedly showed up at the victim’s house and harassed her multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is identified as 50-year-old Oral Cohen, of Toronto.

He is wanted on four charges including harassment by watching and besetting, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, harassment by repeated communication, and harassment by threatening conduct to another person.

Cohen is described as between five-foot-eight and five-foot-10, with an average build, bald, and having short grey facial hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.