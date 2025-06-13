Crash in Niagara Falls leaves 1 person dead

Police say one person is dead following a crash in Niagara Falls on June 12, 2025.

It happened at the intersection of Thorold Stone and Dorchester roads just before 11:30 p.m., Niagara Regional Police said in a post on social media.

Images from the scene show that a motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the intersection. One person was pronounced dead, but police did not say which vehicle the deceased was driving.

Collision reconstruction and forensic units have been deployed to the scene. Road closures are in effect and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.