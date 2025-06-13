Dozens of road closures across Toronto and Hamilton this weekend. Here’s what you need to know

A group of runners run along Lake Shore Blvd. East in Toronto on Saturday, May 1, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Yader Guzman

Drivers should brace for major road closures across Toronto and Hamilton this weekend, as construction, festivals, and races are set to take over dozens of key roadways.

Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know before heading out the door.

Lake Shore Boulevard East – Saturday to Monday

Lake Shore Boulevard East will be closed between Cherry Street to Carlaw Avenue starting at 2 a.m. Saturday, until 3 a.m. Monday.

The closure is for bridge girder installation as part of Waterfront Toronto’s Lake Shore Bridge project.

The Don Valley Parkway on- and off-ramps at Lake Shore Boulevard East and Don Roadway will also be closed.

College Street (Taste of Little Italy) - Friday to Monday

The annual Taste of Little Italy is back and College Street will be closed between Bathurst and Shaw streets from 3 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Monday.

The event attracts an estimated 250,000 people each year and will run from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Lake Shore Boulevard West (Under Armour 10K run) - Saturday

Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed from Windermere Avenue to Bathurst Street on Saturday from 4 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for the Under Armour Toronto 10K Run.

It’s expected there will be more than 8,000 registered runners, with an additional 250 children participating in an 800m kids race, Toronto police say.

“Motorists can expect delays in the surrounding area and are encouraged to use alternate routes. TTC may experience some delays and /or diversions.”

Yorkville (Exotic Car Show) - Sunday

The following streets will be closed from 4:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Sunday for the Yorkville Exotic Car Show:

Bloor Street West between Avenue Road and Bay Street, and between Bay and Yonge streets

Bellair Street between Bloor Street West and Critchley Lane

St. Thomas Street between Bloor Street West and Sultan Street

Downtown Toronto (Journey to Conquer Cancer) - Sunday

Sunday’s Journey to Conquer Cancer event will trigger the following closures in the downtown core:

6 a.m. to 6 p.m : Devonshire Place between Bloor Street and Hoskin Avenue

: Devonshire Place between Bloor Street and Hoskin Avenue 8 a.m. to 1 p.m: Southbound University Avenue (College to Elm), Orde Street (University to McCaul)

Southbound University Avenue (College to Elm), Orde Street (University to McCaul) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m: Bloor Street West (Huron to Avenue), Queen’s Park Crescent West (Bloor to College), College Street (University to Huron), McCaul Street (Orde to College), Huron Street (College to Willcocks), Sussex Avenue (Huron to St. George), St. George Street (Bloor to College), and Ursula Franklin Street (Huron to St. George)

A map of all road closures is available online via the City or Toronto website.

Hamilton road closures - Friday to Monday

In Hamilton, “general maintenance” work on the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway is now scheduled from Friday to Monday. It was previously set for May 30 to June 2 but was rescheduled to avoid overlapping with provincial highway repairs, city staff suggest.

Eastbound lanes will be closed from Golf Links Road to Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway off-ramp from Friday at 8 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Westbound lanes will be closed from Red Hill Valley Parkway to Mohawk Road starting Friday at 10 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

“Detours will be in place via Mohawk Road and Stone Church Road. Work dates are weather-dependent,” staff wrote online.

TTC closures - Saturday

In a news release issued Thursday, the TTC says there will be “no subway service on the portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth between Jane and Keele stations to accommodate planned signal upgrades” on Saturday.

There will be a shuttle bus stopping at each station along the shuttle route. Officials say customers who require Wheel-Trans service can speak with customer service for assistance.

In addtion, Runnymede and High Park stations will also be closed.