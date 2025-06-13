Kendrick Lamar gets two-minute ovation after ‘Not Like Us’ in Toronto

Kendrick Lamar performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Kendrick Lamar stepped onto Drake’s turf on Thursday, playing his first concert in Toronto since the rift between the music superstars went into hyperdrive last year.

For the most part, the Los Angeles rapper didn’t fan the flames of his feud, even if some ticketholders hoped he might douse the conflict in gasoline. Instead, Lamar mostly took the high road by focusing on the music.

As the first of two nights at the Rogers Centre neared its close, Lamar pulled out his ace card with a performance of “Not Like Us,” the chart-topping diss track that knocked Drake down a few pegs in popular culture.

Immediately, phones went up, booties started shaking, and fans shouted along to the contemptuous lyrics that brought Lamar and Drake’s rift to its apparent head.

Once he was finished, Lamar stood centre stage in a spotlight, his face in shadow, and for the next two minutes he took in the roar of the crowd. Many of them screamed, “One more time.”

Lamar didn’t deliver that pleaded encore, but he gave the crowd plenty of other hits to dance to, including “Squabble Up” and “TV Off” from his latest album “GNX” and older favourites “Humble” and “All the Stars,” which he performed with his tour mate SZA.

The duo are snaking their way across North America and Europe with their Grand National Tour this summer, but their only Canadian dates are in Toronto at a massive stadium that Drake has never played on tour.

And so Lamar’s moment in the spotlight could be seen as another win in the battle against his rap nemesis.

Drake and Lamar have been entrenched in a highly publicized rap beef that has culminated in a legal battle between the Canadian rapper and the U.S. record label that represents both men.

Drake is suing Universal Music Group for defamation for publishing and promoting “Not Like Us.”

In legal documents, Drake says the song’s lyrics wrongly accuse him of being a pedophile, jeopardizing his safety and damaging his reputation. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Before the show, how Lamar might play his cards in Toronto loomed as internet forums and local barbershops buzzed with speculation of special guests and what he might say on stage.

Brendan Wong flew in from Calgary for what he described as a “monumental occasion.”

Brendan Wong Brendan Wong, from Calgary, poses for a portrait outside of a Kendrick Lamar concert at Rogers Centre in Toronto, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

“I love the music, I love Kendrick, I love SZA, so that’s why I’m here, honestly,” he said outside the venue.

“It’s not like I’m a religious Drake supporter, you know what I’m saying? I like Kendrick more, so I guess I’m on his side.”

Other ticket holders arrived wearing Drake’s OVO gear, branded with its famous owl logo.

Peter Jin’s shirt featured a Canadian flag adorning the wing of the OVO owl. He said he likes the music of both rappers and was hoping for a surprise Drake appearance that might lead to a truce during the show.

“Maybe if they can go to the stage together,” he said. “And challenge each other (in a rap battle), that would be amazing.”

Jin didn’t get his wish, though he said no matter how the night went, he would have fun.

Outside the venue, a noticeably stronger police foot patrol roamed the premises, though the crowd appeared peaceful.

Toronto Police officers Toronto Police officers walk by a security gate outside of a Kendrick Lamar concert at Rogers Centre in Toronto, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

Plans for some Drake fans to congregate in support of Drizzy during the show fizzled when organizers behind an Instagram account promoting the gathering said “logistical constraints” prevented them from moving forward.

Drake was also set to host a livestream Thursday night with American internet personality Kai Cenat, but the streamer later posted those plans were being delayed “a few more days.”

At least one Drake fan at the Rogers Centre came to simply to show his unwavering support, dressed head to toe in OVO memorabilia, including a hat, pants and jacket.

Even though he didn’t have concert tickets, the fan, who called himself Julian, said he arrived from Whitby, Ont., “to show who runs this city.”

Julian Julian shows the back of his Drake jacket outside a Kendrick Lamar concert at Rogers Centre in Toronto, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

“I’ve been a Drake and OVO diehard fan, that’s what I was made for,” he said.

“I’m born October the 6th in the 6 (Toronto’s nickname) … so I’m just here to support through and through.”

Anthony Tran and Krisha Mae came to the Lamar show without much thirst for the drama. They waited several hours in the merchandise line to purchase matching SZA shirts, in support of Lamar’s Grammy-winning tour mate.

But they admitted that the lingering feud between Drake and Lamar was still on their minds.

“Everyone’s talking about it, so we had to get tickets because of the beef,” he said.

Tran said while the hype surrounding the rappers’ bad blood drove them to buy seats, it wasn’t the main reason they showed up.

“I think both of them are really good songwriters, so I don’t really care about the personalities,” he added, before rethinking his answer.

“Honestly, I do like Drake better. I’m sorry. Yeah, but we are from Toronto, so we got to rep Drake.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2025.