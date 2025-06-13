Man wanted in harassment and sexual assault incidents on TTC bus

The suspect who Toronto police are searching for in connection to a harassment and sexual assault investigation that began on Wednesday June 11, 2025 (TPS photos).

Toronto police are searching for a man who they say is wanted in connection with two separate incidents of criminal harassment and sexual assault on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say the first encounter occurred at around 4:15 p.m. near Keele Street and Finch Avenue West, where a man allegedly approached a woman, prompting her to flee and board a TTC bus.

Police say that same man later appeared at Pioneer Village Station and continued to harass her until she alerted a TTC employee. The suspect fled then the area

TPS Suspect The suspect Toronto police say is wanted in a Criminal Harassment and Sexual Assault Investigation by Keele Street and Finch Avenue West area (TPS photos).

Following that encounter, roughly 30 minutes later, at 4:45 p.m, police say the same man reportedly approached another woman waiting at a bus stop near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

It’s alleged the man sexually assaulted her before boarding a bus where he continued to shout at her before exiting near Jane and Finch Mall.

The suspect, who was not named by police is described as being in his 30s, about five-foot-six, wearing a T-shirt, navy pants, a baseball cap, black backpack, and green, white, and yellow Air Jordan shoes.

Police believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.