New video shows black bear roaming grounds near Port Hope car dealership

Police previously issued a public safety advisory amid numerous sightings of the bear in the community.

New video has surfaced showing a bear that has been repeatedly spotted roaming Port Hope, prompting a warning from police earlier this week.

The footage, taken on Wednesday and provided to CTV News Toronto, shows the bear casually walking through a grassy area near a Hyundai dealership in the vicinity of Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 28.

Port Hope Hyundai General Manager Wes Carreiero tells CTV News Toronto that the bear has been in the area for a week or so but is “definitely smart enough to see the people and go the other way.”

Carreiro says that staff at the dealership have nicknamed the bear ‘Kona’ after a particular type of SUV sold at the dealership.

Port Hope police said earlier this week that while there have been multiple sightings of the bear within the municipality, there have not been any reports of aggressive behaviour.

Nonetheless, police are warning community members “to take precautions and remain aware of their surroundings.”

“If you see a bear in the area, do not approach it. Contact Port Hope Police or the Ministry of Natural Resources Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327,” a public safety advisory issued earlier this week states.

Police say residents should never run from a bear should they encounter one as it “may trigger a chase response.”

Instead, police say that residents should “remain calm, back away slowly, and give the bear space to leave.”