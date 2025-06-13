Police make arrest in deadly October hit-and-run in Hamilton

A Hamilton Police vehicle is shown in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Hamilton police have arrested a 20-year-ld man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway last October.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway on the afternoon of Oct. 11, 2024.

Police say that a Ford Focus was travelling in the same direction as a Toyota carrying four people when it collided with the vehicle, causing it to roll over.

One of the passengers of the Toyota was rushed to hospital where they were pronounced deceased while another passenger sustained serious injuries. The driver and a third passenger both sustained minor injuries.

The Ford Focus initially fled the scene but police say that the driver attended a police station “shortly after.”

In a news release issued on Thursday, police confirmed that the driver has now been charged criminally following a “lengthy and thorough investigation.”

Ezatullah Haidari, of Hamilton, is charged with dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.