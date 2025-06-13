Two suspects on an e-scooter wanted in North York auto theft

Two suspects are sought by Toronto police in connection with a June 4 auto theft.(Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police are looking for two suspects who allegedly pulled up to a vehicle in North York on an e-scooter before stealing it.

On the evening of June 4, police said two male suspects were in the area of St. Dennis Drive and Don Mills Road, south of Eglinton Avenue East, on an electric scooter.

Police said they were observed entering a vehicle, described as a grey 2023 Honda CR-V, which they later stole. The vehicle was last seen travelling on Don Mills Road.

Police released an image of the suspects on the e-scooter in a news release on Friday.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact police at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or Crime Stoppers anonymously.