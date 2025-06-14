Grenade-like object ‘deemed safe’ after police temporarily shut down roads near Toronto park

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A brief grenade scare temporarily shut down part of Toronto’s downtown core Saturday morning, but police now confirm the suspicious object is safe.

Toronto police say they responded at around 8:45 a.m. to Harold Town Park, near Church and Yonge Streets, after someone reported seeing what appeared to be an explosive.

The area was quickly closed off as the Explosive Disposal Unit was called in to assess the object.

However, shortly after 10 a.m., in a post to social media, police said the item no longer posed a threat and that the scene has been cleared.

All roads have since reopened. No injuries were reported.