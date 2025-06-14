Woman arrested after overnight stabbing in midtown Toronto

Toronto police on scene of a reported stabbing in Midtown Toronto on Saturday June 14, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Toronto police say they have arrested a woman after an alleged stabbing at a midtown Toronto residence early Saturday morning.

In an email to CP24, officials confirm they were called to a home on Roselawn Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. That’s where they say a man in his 50s was located with stab wounds.

He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An adult female suspect, who police did not identify was arrested at the scene.

Police have not released any further details, but note an investigation is ongoing.