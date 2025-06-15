Chiefs of Ontario decry lack of consultation on Bill C-5

The Chiefs of Ontario Leadership Council at the Chiefs of Ontario Special Chiefs Assembly in Toronto on October 10, 2024. From left to right: Grand Chief Joel Abram, Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians, Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige, Anishinabek Nation, Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill, Six Nations of the Grand River, Chief Shelly-Moore Frappier, Temagami First Nation, Grand Chief Francis Kavanaugh, Grand Council Treaty #3, and Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict, Chiefs of Ontario (Supplied/Chiefs of Ontario)

The Chiefs of Ontario have declared strong opposition to Bill C-5, the One Canadian Economy Act, and will hold a protest rally on Parliament Hill next week, accusing the federal government of rushing the legislation without meaningful Indigenous consultation.

The bill, which would grant sweeping powers to fast-track major infrastructure projects, has drawn sharp criticism from First Nations leaders, who say it undermines Indigenous rights, environmental protections, and democratic accountability.

Under the proposed law, a single federal minister could approve projects, bypass regulatory safeguards, and override constitutional obligations without further parliamentary review. The bill also allows cabinet to designate projects as being in the “national interest,” effectively guaranteeing approval even if they infringe on Indigenous rights or environmental protections.

“First Nations are not opposed to development. We want to build and we want to partner. But we cannot accept a law that can remove us from the consultation process,” said Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict in a news release.

“We were not properly consulted before the bill was tabled, and we have been excluded throughout its study.”

Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict An undated profile photo of Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict. (Abram Benedict/Facebook)

First Nations leaders say they were given fewer than seven days to review an outline of the bill before it advanced, with no opportunity to examine the full text.

The Chiefs of Ontario passed an emergency resolution condemning the process as undemocratic and in violation of Canada’s commitments under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

“This is not how partners are treated,” said Temagami First Nation Chief Shelly Moore, who introduced the resolution.

“A meaningful role in development cannot be reduced to a checkbox. Our rights are not obstacles. They are the foundation of this country’s future.”

Temagami First Nation Chief Shelly Moore An undated profile photo of Temagami First Nation Chief Shelly Moore. (Shelly Moore/Facebook)

Sol Mamakwa, MPP for Kiiwetinoong, Ontario NDP Deputy Leader and the only Indigenous member of the provincial legislature, echoed concerns over exclusion, stating on social media: “The federal government has blocked First Nations in Ontario from speaking in committee. So they’ll have to face them on the Hill.”

MPP Sol Mamakwa, left, talks with AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse MPP Sol Mamakwa, left, talks with AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse during a demonstration opposing Bill 5 outside the Ontario Legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto, Ont., on June 2, 2025. (File photo/Cole Burston/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Mamakwa has been a vocal opponent of similar legislation being passed at the provincial level by Queen’s Park.

The Chiefs of Ontario are urging Parliament to reject the bill, warning it sets a dangerous precedent by concentrating unchecked authority in cabinet.

“Every parliamentarian should ask themselves if they are willing to give this or any future cabinet the power to bypass the laws and rights that define Canada,” said Benedict.

A rally against Bill C-5 is scheduled for Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. on Parliament Hill.

The Chiefs of Ontario are calling on allies and supporters from across the country to join them in solidarity in Ottawa on June 17.