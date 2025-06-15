Man in 30s injured in solo motorcycle crash near Kipling Ave, police say

A man in his 30s is in hospital after a motorcycle crash in Etobicoke late Saturday night.

In an email to CP24, Toronto police say the single-vehicle collision occurred just after 10 p.m. near Kipling Avenue and Byland Road.

No other vehicles were involved, and the motorcyclist’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening, both paramedics and police say.

Traffic in the area was also temporarily diverted as officials worked to clear the scene.

There is no word on what led up to the collision.