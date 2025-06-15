Man in 60s dead after two-alarm fire at North York home

A Toronto Fire Services crew is seen in this image. (Tim Constable)

A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-alarm blaze at a residential home in North York on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Don Mills Road and Rochefort Drive at around 3:56 p.m., police say in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Toronto Fire Services Chief Jim Jessop told reporters that fire crews found the victim during their primary search and he was immediately brought out of the building.

However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“On behalf of all the women and men of Toronto Fire Services, as well as our colleagues at Toronto Police and Toronto Paramedic Services, on this Father’s Day — we want to extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to the family and friends that are impacted,” Jessop said. “This is a devastating evening for this area and certainly for the family impacted.”

The fire has been contained and there were no other occupants in the building, he said.

A firefighter was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Jessup said.

He said the origin, cause and circumstances of the fatal fire will be investigated by officials.

No information about the victim has been released.

Police have closed eastbound lanes of Rochefort Drive at Ferrand Drive for the investigation.

Commuters are asked to expect delays in the area.