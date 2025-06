A Toronto Police emblem is shown in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A male victim in his 30s was sent to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries after allegedly being stabbed in Etobicoke on Sunday afternoon, police say.

The incident occurred near Hinton Road and Arbor Dell Road around 3:05 p.m., police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Police have taken a male suspect into custody while the investigation remains ongoing.

More details to come.