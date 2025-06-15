Motorcyclist seriously injured in North York collision

Toronto police are investigating after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in North York on Saturday June 14, 2025 (Jacob Estrin/CP24 photo).

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries late Saturday night following a collision in North York, officials say.

In a post to social media, Toronto police say the crash, involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, happened at around 11:18 p.m. near Yorkland Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

According to officials, the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene, and no further injuries were reported.

Road closures were in effect for several hours, including the Highway 404 off-ramp to westbound traffic on Sheppard Avenue East, but all lanes have since reopened.

Police note the investigation is ongoing.