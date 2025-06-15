ADVERTISEMENT

News

Police investigate two-alarm blaze at North York home

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

An undated photo of a Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Police are investigating reports of a two-alarm blaze at a residential home in North York on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Don Mills and Rochefort Drive at around 3:56 p.m., police say in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

No injuries have been reported.

Police have closed eastbound Rochefort Drive at Ferrand Drive for the investigation.

More details to come.