Police investigate two-alarm blaze at North York home

Police are investigating reports of a two-alarm blaze at a residential home in North York on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Don Mills and Rochefort Drive at around 3:56 p.m., police say in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

No injuries have been reported.

Police have closed eastbound Rochefort Drive at Ferrand Drive for the investigation.

