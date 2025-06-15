Police investigate two-alarm blaze at North York home

Police are investigating reports of a two-alarm blaze at a residential home in North York on Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred at Don Mills and Rochefort Drive at around 3:56 p.m., police say in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
No injuries have been reported.
Police have closed eastbound Rochefort Drive at Ferrand Drive for the investigation.
