Unoccupied vehicle on fire near Tim Hortons in Scarborough: police

A Toronto Police emblem is shown in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Police are investigating multiple reports of a parked vehicle on fire near Tim Hortons in Scarborough on Sunday evening.

The incident happened near Pharmacy Avenue and Lawrence Avenue at around 5:29 p.m., police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The vehicle was unoccupied and no injuries have been reported, police said.

Toronto Fire Services is on the scene, they said.

FIRE:(UPDATE)

Pharmacy Ave & Lawrence Ave

- @Toronto_Fire is o/s

- road closures in the area

- expect delayss#GO1245864

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 15, 2025

More details to come.