Unoccupied vehicle on fire near Tim Hortons in Scarborough: police

Police are investigating multiple reports of a parked vehicle on fire near Tim Hortons in Scarborough on Sunday evening.
The incident happened near Pharmacy Avenue and Lawrence Avenue at around 5:29 p.m., police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
The vehicle was unoccupied and no injuries have been reported, police said.
Toronto Fire Services is on the scene, they said.
More details to come.