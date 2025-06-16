‘I shouldn’t have gone at all’: Jagmeet Singh regrets being spotted at Kendrick Lamar and SZA concert

Toronto rapper Drake and former NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (Left: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. Right: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette).

Jagmeet Singh is apologizing for attending a Kendrick Lamar concert in Toronto after being called out by Drake and spotted by fans inside the Rogers Centre.

The former federal NDP leader issued an apology late Sunday night only hours after Drake posted a screenshot of an Instagram direct message to Singh where the rapper called him a “goof.”

“I went for SZA not Kendrick.” he wrote. “I was born in this city. I love this city. But real talk, I get it. I shouldn’t have gone at all.”

By Sunday evening, photos of Singh at the show had already surfaced online, with some even appearing in U.S. media coverage.

It’s unclear which night he attended, but the timing was notable: Lamar’s two-night stop with SZA marked his first visit to Toronto since his high-profile feud with Drake began.

‘One more time’

The Toronto shows were the only Canadian dates on Lamar and SZA’s Grand National Tour.

Kendrick Lamar Kendrick Lamar performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

One of the most viral moments came when Lamar performed “Not Like Us,” a chart-topping diss track aimed at Drake. The performance received a standing ovation and chants of “one more time” from the crowd.

Despite the crowd’s enthusiasm, the song is at the centre of a defamation lawsuit. Drake is suing Universal Music Group — the label that represents both artists — claiming the track falsely portrays him as a pedophile, endangering his safety and harming his reputation.

Universal has dismissed the suit as a baseless “attack on the commercial and creative success of the rap artist who defeated him.”

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

‘It’ll always be Drake over Kendrick’

For Singh, he didn’t just express his regret. He was sure to be clear about which side of the beef he stands on.

Jagmeet Singh apology A screenshot of the social media post Jagmeet Singh shared on Sunday June 15, 2025 (@JagmeetSingh/Instagram).

“OVO and Drake have lifted this city and (Canada). For me, it’ll always be Drake over Kendrick.”

With files from The Canadian Press...